All the times that Taylor Swift made a commotion in New Jersey

Tickets have been selling briskly for the Taylor Swift Eras tour film — set to debut at movie theaters around New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 13.

The superstar announced the film event on Thursday.

Within a day — pre sales broke AMC theaters’ previous first-day ticket sales record — by a lot.

TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR Concert Film Trailer (Taylor Swift via Youtube)

Fans who either couldn’t land concert tickets — or those who did and loved it — have been encouraged to plan for “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing.” It’s just the latest time that Swift has made waves in the Garden State.

TAYLOR SWIFT ERAS TOUR Concert Film Trailer (Taylor Swift via Youtube)

Here’s the rest...

Black Whale in LBI swarmed with Swifties (via Tiktok)

🌟 Swifties flock to LBI for star-studded wedding

Taylor Swift dared to brave the Jersey Shore during peak summer season, in the name of friendship. Swift, Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz were all seen in Beach Haven on Aug. 18, attending the wedding rehearsal celebration of NJ musician, Jack Antonoff and actress, Margaret Qualley.



Throngs of fans filled the streets of the island, to catch a glimpse of Swift, even chanting her name.

There was similar turnout the following day, during the actual wedding of the newlyweds, according to multiple reports.

MetlLife Stadium (courtesy MetLife Stadium, Getty Images)

🌟 Eras Tour at Metlife Stadium: Traffic crunch, no tailgating for fans

The three, record-setting nights that the Eras tour arrived in the swamps of Jersey also caused lots of commotion.

Swift fans who didn’t score elusive concert tickets were denied access to the MetLife parking lots, in order to “Taylor-gate” (tailgate).

Ticketless fans instead were encouraged to gather in the parking lot of American Dream Mall, just across from the stadium.

Sea Isle City (Google Maps)

🌟 Swift shouts out Sea Isle City in music videos

The Pennsylvania native, who spent childhood summers in Cape May County, used a throwback photo of herself to pay tribute in a video for her “Folklore” album.

Taylor Swift NJ beach Shore Sea Isle City video (Taylor Swift via Youtube)

A young Taylor in a Sea Isle City sweatshirt was seen in the official video for “Seven.”

A clip on the beach in NJ was also used in a video for Taylor’s Version of “The Best Day,” off the album, Fearless.

People Taylor Swifts House In this May 27, 2013 photo, people walk past a house owned by Taylor Swift in the village of Watch Hill in Westerly, R.I. Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, and charged with breaking into Swift's Westerly, R.I., oceanfront house. (AP Photo/Dave Collins, File)

🌟 NJ man breaks into Swift’s vacation home

In 2019, Swift was spending a decent amount of time at her Rhode Island beachfront mansion.

That’s when a young New Jersey man reportedly drove up and broke into the property — though he apparently removed his shoes before heading inside.

The 26-year-old from Milford undoubtedly caused a stir among his family and friends in Hunterdon County.

Target in Jersey City (Google Maps)

🌟 Swift shops at a Target in North Jersey

Taylor Swift has been among the roster of stars in NJ for the MTV Video Music Awards, which have been held multiple years at the Prudential Center in Newark.

Acai Ya Later! Via Instagram

That includes in 2019 — when Swift first made a quick stop at a Target in Jersey City.

She shared her shopping trip as a story on Instagram, as she checked on the display and inventory of deluxe editions of her then latest album, "Lover.”

Fans instantly recognized the pop star.

August 2022 Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark (Catherine Powell, Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global )

Swift was back in NJ for the VMAs last year — and accepted her award for 2022 Video of the Year from the stage in Newark.

