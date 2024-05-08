Wheel of Fortune: Watch Jason and Travis Kelce Epic Fail

Everyone knows who Jason and Travis Kelce are right?

The pair are pro football-playing brothers.

Jason just retired as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Travis plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you're not a football fan, you probably know Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift.

Wheel of Fortune puzzle features the Kelce brothers

Apparently, everyone doesn't know Jason and Travis Kelce.

The other day, the Kelce brothers were a puzzle answer on the TV show Wheel of Fortune.

The contestants failed. LOL!

They didn't appear to know who Jason and Travis were - and they kind of stumbled solving the puzzle.

You probably know who they are because you're a longtime Philadelphia Eagles fan, so Jason Kelce is "your guy!"

Watch the puzzle-solving

By the way, Jason Kelce will be in Sea Isle City this spring! All the details can be found here.

