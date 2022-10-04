How Much Will Your Thanksgiving Dinner Cost In New Jersey In 2022?

Oh here we go.

Prepare your wallets because the most expensive time of the year is coming up and fast.

From October to the end of December, we are all in celebration mode: Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve, Friendsgiving, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Hanukah, Kwanza, Holiday Parties, Holiday Happy Hours, Christmas and New Year's.

With record-high inflation rates, the time to start budgeting and saving for these big holidays is NOW.

So how much should be set aside for Thanksgiving in New Jersey?

In 2021, the average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner for ten people was $54.00 according to MyStayAtHomeAdventures.com. That sounds oddly low, even for pre-inflation days.

I guess if you keep things to a minimum, it is possible: Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans and gravy.

The cost of food and other groceries went up approximately 13% in the last year so how much should you budget for 2022?

According to MyStayAtHomeAdventures.com, we should expect to pay around $61.00 for a Thanksgiving dinner for a table of ten.

Obviously, this amount will vary depending on how many people you will be feeding and whether or not you want leftovers. (Yes, we always want leftovers)

Also, keep in mind that these numbers are based on calculations made a month or so ago. Who knows how much things will cost by the end of November.

The biggest cost will probably be the turkey. Just about every news outlet under the sun has warned their readers that turkey will be more expensive this year.

"The cost of turkey hens — the bird that most often appears on Thanksgiving dinner tables — is currently up 57% compared to its five-year average," according to NYPost.com.

On top of dinner, Thanksgiving dinner usually consists of Hors d’oeuvres, alcoholic beverages and dessert at the very least.

$61.00 for the entire meal sounds unrealistically low but maybe the experts know something that I don't!

Could they fill me in how to keep costs THAT low?

Here are some foods that saw the biggest price increases to help as you continue your holiday planning:

