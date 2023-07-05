Hate to say it, but it's true.... when it comes to the locals vs. the shoobies, it's a love/hate relationship.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not ignorant of the fact that New Jersey's shore towns depend on the shoobies to survive. In case you weren't aware, the towns directly on the Jersey coastline benefit greatly from the money spent by tourists every year as they flock to the beaches during the summer months.

To sum it all up for you in a statement that's short and sweet: New Jersey's beach towns need tourism to flourish. Without it, who knows what would become of them?

While we all know that it's important the money from tourists continue to flow into Jersey's various beach towns, that doesn't mean that the behaviors demonstrated by a select few bad apples need to spread.

It's true, we love that the shoobies (or bennies, depending on which part of Jersey you're from) boost our shore towns' economies, but some of their actions we can certainly do without.

You've heard the complaints a million times about how they tend to drive really slow on the Garden State Parkway or Atlantic City Expressway. You've also witnessed the obscene amount of items they drag with them to the beach to enjoy their day on the sand. This, however, really triggered locals after they witnessed this setup:

If you're not sure what you're looking at, it's a HUGE circle of chairs and pop-up tents set up on what some have claimed is a beach in Margate. Now, it wouldn't be as much of an issue if people were sitting in chairs. As you can see, there's nobody there.

It looks like a group of people came and set up their stuff before heading to the beach for the day. The problem is that they're taking up a rather large section of that particular stretch of beach. It makes sense to do this if you're part of a big group that has a bunch of kids that will be playing in the sand, but it's also understandable why locals might have a problem with it.

If you check out the comments, some people have claimed entitlement as the reason why this group felt it was okay to take up that much space on the beach. To be honest with you, I see both sides. Sure, it may grind our gears to see people taking up so much space when they aren't even on the beach yet to enjoy it. When you think about all the work it takes to get the kids out the door and actually onto the beach, though, it makes sense why a big group might want to claim their spot early.

Thoughts?

