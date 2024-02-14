POLL: Who’s a Jersey Shore Local and Who’s Not?

What the heck are you?

Are you technically a Local, a Shoobie or a Benny? Identify yourself!

You may think you know, but do you know you know?

How would you define or describe a local?

Crowds Flock To Jersey Shore For Summer Weather On The Weekend Getty Images loading...

What defines a local when we're talking about the Jersey Shore?

For the purpose of this exercise, we're going to focus on the Jersey Shore - and we'll include the counties of Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May.

These counties all border the Atlantic Ocean, so they are the Shore, right?

What makes a local, though? Do you have to live here full time? What if you only live "at the shore" part-time? To be considered a local, did you have to grow up "at the shore"? Are you a local by merely owning property here?

There are a lot of interesting factors to consider when defining a local.

(A big shout out to Wm Mack! Wm posted a question on the Facebook group, Cape May Live, that led to this topic. He asked, "Who is a Cape May local?")

Slew Of Casino Closures Threatens To Take Toll On Atlantic City Getty Images loading...

We're not pointing fingers here

Our goal is not to say Locals are better than Shoobies and Bennies (even though they are:)). Our goal is just to see what you think. How do you describe a local?

Please take our poll and let us know your opinion. With your help we can get to the bottom of this once and for all!

Feel free to check back later and see how the voting is going. We have a feeling this is going to be an interesting one!

