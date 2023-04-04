Saturday night's storms wreaked havoc on a lot of the Garden State. 15 New Jersey towns were officially confirmed to have been in the path of a tornado.

Saturday's storms were violent and damaging throughout the Garden State, producing high winds, hail, torrential downpours, lightning, booming thunder, straight-line winds, and tornadoes with strengths ranging from category EF-1 to EF-3.

According to 6abc Action News Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan and National Weather Service in Mount Holly, these are the towns in New Jersey that had tornadoes touch down at minimum 90 miles per hour.

In South Jersey:

Mays Landing (Atlantic County) got his with an EF-1 at 100 mph. That's the lowest category of tornado.

Cinnaminson, Delran, and Moorestown (Burlington County) got hit with an EF-1 at 90 mph.

Jackson and Howell Township (Ocean County) endured an EF-2 with sustained winds at 120 mph.

Jackson Township had it even worse with a confirmed EF-3 producing frightening 140 mph winds.

Sea Girt in Monmouth County experienced an EF-2 at 120 mph.

Here are other towns in New Jersey hit with tornadoes over the weekend:

