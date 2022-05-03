Is there anything better than a tender, juicy, perfectly cooked, perfectly seasoned steak?

Get our free mobile app

With apologies to those that don't eat meat, there isn't much that beats hearing that sizzle of a perfect steak coming off of a grill.

Let's face it -- when you want a steak, you gotta have a steak.

For those of us that are fortunate to live in South Jersey, there's no shortage of places to get a truly excellent steak.

Steak - Photo by Cindie Hansen on Unsplash Steak - Photo by Cindie Hansen on Unsplash loading...

If you are down the shore, the casinos in Atlantic City always try to one-up each other, which means you can easily get a world-class meal at any number of places. If you are closer to Philadelphia, the influence of the great chefs in the city has spilled over into Camden and Gloucester Counties. And if you don't want to get dressed up and spend a bunch of money, there are several family-friendly options, too.

Oh, and if you are looking for really great seafood, we have a list of the best places in South Jersey for the freshest seafood here as well. Just keep scrolling.

The 20 Absolute Best Restaurants in South Jersey for Tender, Juicy Steaks Based on comments on social media and reviews posted online, we have assembled a list of the top 20 restaurants in South Jersey where you can have the best steak you have ever eaten.