It is time for our annual Cat Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon.

South Jersey never disappoints in helping the kids that are currently being treated by and will be treated by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The amazing work done at St. Jude doesn't just treat the patients at the hospital in Memphis, but kids all over the world who are fighting against life-threatening illnesses.

Your continued support over the years has provided life-saving care to children in need.

St. Jude is all about hope and we are asking you to be a Partner In Hope with us.

Call 1-800-372-4999 or text "Cat" to 626262 to become a Partner in Hope now.

You can also donate via this secure link.