Songwriters' night during St. Jude Country Cares weekend typically ends with Randy Owen singing "Angels Among Us," a theme song for the children's research hospital if there ever was one. A young boy named Dallas had another idea.

Dallas was being treated for familial adenomatous polyposis, but he was all smiles throughout the weekend, which took place in early 2019. Known both as "the pastor" for having a kind word to say to everyone he meets and "the weatherman" (he wants to be a weatherman), this St. Jude patient may have just untapped a new love of singing. He certainly isn't afraid to step into the spotlight.

Watch above as Owen starts the song and invites a couple of people on stage to join him, including Jake Owen, Michael Ray and Clint Black. When Dallas gets his turn, he begins "Amazing Grace," and it's imperfectly beautiful. The nearly 1,000 in attendance stood to give him an ovation and beg for more. After the Alabama frontman takes a verse, the young boy comes back with "Amazing Grace, how sweet the sound ..."

So sweet.

Moments like this were plentiful on this night (Jan. 26, 2019). Earlier, Ray and Owen brought Randy Owen to tears with a tribute performance of "Lady Down on Love." It wrapped an inspiring and emotional weekend that brought reps from more than 100 radio stations together to plan and prepare for St. Jude radiothons in 2019. In 2020, Country Cares celebrated 30 years, with more than $800 million raised and significant advances made in medicine, treatment and cure rates for kids with the most common forms of childhood cancer.

This week, Taste of Country will assist more than a dozen country radio stations in raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital with a webathon/radiothon. If you'd like to donate, check here for various options.

