If you live down the shore, you hear this question all of the time: where do you eat?

We are fortunate to live in an area with world-class restaurants in the casinos and highly-popular establishments in the shore towns, but for us locals, we know you don't always have to drive towards the ocean to get a tremendous meal.

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, there are countless places that we know are out of this world yet many other people will drive right by.

To build a list of the best local South Jersey restaurants as determined by locals, I first turned to the Atlantic County Eats Facebook group, which is where nearly 25,000 people exchange pictures of food and look for restaurant recommendations -- there was certainly no shortage of opinions there. Beyond that, I scoured Google reviews and the like.

Get our free mobile app

So, if you are from out of the area, these are some of the places that those native to South Jersey like to go to. If you live down here, chances are you've been to many of these restaurants.

Some are hidden gems, some are out of the way, some are quirky little places, but regardless, all 29 restaurants that are listed below are worth visiting. Just keep in mind that many restaurants may have different operating hours depending on the season and/or staffing levels, so it's best to call ahead.

The 29 Best Local South Jersey Restaurants as Determined by Locals If you want to know where locals eat in South Jersey, this list will point you in the right direction.