The 5 most annoying things NJ drivers do

New Jersey is known for its bustling highways and busy roads. While many drivers in the state are responsible and careful behind the wheel, there are some who exhibit frustrating and dangerous behaviors that can make driving a challenge.

This is one of the reasons that we are always assumed to have such bad drivers. In some ways, though, we’ve earned our reputation. You can probably add a lot to this list but to me, these are the top five most annoying things NJ drivers do:

Hogging the left lane:

Not only is it inconsiderate, but it’s very dangerous. Hanging out in the left lane when somebody behind you clearly wants to go more quickly is one of the most frustrating things you can experience on the road you inevitably end up passing the guy on the right, which is dangerous. This is America kids we drive on the right except to pass remember?

Tailgating:

Tailgating, is a common and dangerous behavior on NJ roads. Not only is it distracting and intimidating for the driver in front, but it can also lead to serious accidents if the front driver has to brake suddenly. Did you ever hear the rule of one car length for every 10 mph your driving? Or did you miss that part of the written test?

Cutting in and out of lanes:

Some NJ drivers have a habit of constantly changing lanes, darting in and out of traffic without signaling or checking their blind spots. This can cause confusion and potentially lead to collisions with other vehicles. You’re not more important than anyone else on the road.

Distracted driving:

We’re all guilty of doing it from time to time. But some people are literally taking their eyes off the road for moments at a time texting or fixing their coffees, looking for stuff, etc. It’s almost like looking out of the windshield is secondary to whatever else is going on in the car.

Not using turn signals:

They put them in cars for a reason. Turn signals are a crucial part of safe driving, but many NJ drivers fail to use them when changing lanes or making turns. It’s almost an epidemic. How can other drivers anticipate their movements without the signal? It’s rude and dangerous.

Overall, the most annoying thing about NJ drivers is their lack of consideration for other road users. I know we’re busy and everybody’s gotta get somewhere but come on you’re not the only one on the road. By following the rules of the road and being more aware of their surroundings, drivers in the state can make the roads safer for everyone.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

