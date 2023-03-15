Popular Fried Chicken Chain Plans To Open Even More New Jersey Locations

There's nothing quite like fried chicken.

Whether it's an 8-piece from KFC, fried at home, or you head out to a flea market for what's supposedly Jersey's best-fried chicken, fried chicken is just delicious.

I will say, and you can judge me on this it's fine, but I think Acme might have my favorite fried chicken.

It's not crazy expensive, it's juicy and it makes for a super easy meal when you don't feel like actually cooking.

Even if you want your run-of-the-mill fast food chain fried chicken, you can get that all over the Jersey Shore.

KFC, Popeyes, and Checkers are all right in Toms River.

Now I don't usually get too worked up about fast food chains however, it's been announced that one chicken chain, in particular, is getting ready to come to New Jersey.

This is a chain that I've heard nothing but good things about, and sadly I've never had the opportunity to try it out.

One of these places opened up where I used to live in State College, but I'd moved out to the Jersey Shore before getting to try it.

What Popular Chicken Chain Announced It's Opening A Location In New Jersey?

It's a place that's well-known for its chicken tenders and dipping sauces.

And when I saw they're well-known for chicken tenders, I mean it's basically the only thing on the menu with the exception of a chicken sandwich.

And a chicken sandwich is basically just chicken tenders with extra steps.

According to NJ.com, Raising Canes has announced that they plan on opening a new restaurant in Deptford, NJ.

Although an opening date hasn't been announced, NJ.com reports that the new Raising Canes will be located at 1860 Deptford Center Road.

If that address sounds familiar, it used to be Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen.

This isn't the only Raising Canes coming to Jersey by the way.

A while back I told you they plan on opening three other restaurants around Jersey in the near future too.

So are you cluckin' excited? Cause I am!

