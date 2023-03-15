Where to get the best corned beef and cabbage in New Jersey
It's that time of year again. The time of year when we all get a hankering for some corned beef and cabbage. What would the St. Patrick's day celebration be without it? Maybe for dessert, we could stop by McDonald's and get a shamrock shake? Later, we can hit the pubs for some green beer.
The origins of corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick's Day actually happened in America, and not Ireland. According to this article on KIRO 7:
What has become a tradition of eating corned beef and cabbage to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day likely grew out of the fact that those foods were less expensive for immigrants who came to America. They substituted beef for pork and cabbage for potatoes.
That makes total sense to me as an Italian descendant who has seen some of our best dishes born out of the Depression.
But where to get the best corned beef and cabbage in New Jersey? That is, if you don't want to cook it yourself. I posed the question to my social following. These are people who actually pay to eat at these places, as opposed to those paid to eat there; and many times eat free.
Kelly's Pub, Exit 12 of the turnpike in Carteret
John Skinski
Haileys Harp & Pub in Metuchen! Great Irish soda bread too!
Evan Grollman
Harold's (in Edison) makes good corned beef
Nick Palumbo Sr.
Kelly's Tavern in Neptune
Butch Budai
I know the owner and she makes it for me at McGuinn‘s Place in Lawrenceville
Eric Barash
Klee's in Seaside.
Joe Graci
Dina's Bistro Toms River! $25 special
Jesse Warren
Irish Pub, Atlantic City
John Reibel
Miracle Bar, Toms River
Cindy Zwicker
Briglias Tavern, Berlin
Billy D. Light
