The 6 Most Entertaining Posts on New Jersey Facebook Group Sites

I love to read. As a kid I used to spend hours at the library each week, reading books and finding and checking out new ones.

As I got a little older, I added newspapers to my repertoire. I was delivering newspapers as a kid, and quite often I'd read the front page as I walked through the neighborhood, delivering the news.

(Yes, Virginia, kids used to deliver newspapers!)

(Yes, Virginia, people used to subscribe and read newspapers.)

Fast forward to today, and I love to read stuff on the internet. Particularly entertaining are community Facebook groups. There are groups often focused on a particular city, town, or area, where people drop in to post questions or comments. Some of these posts literally make me laugh out loud!

Here's a look at my favorite types of posts in these groups:

1. What's with all the police cars?

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash loading...

Almost daily, you'll find posts that essentially say the same thing: "I just saw police cars in our neighborhood. Does anyone know what they're doing?"

Well, they're probably looking for you. Or responding to a police call. Or doing police work.

Seriously, do you people expect the police to announce where they are going and why every time they jump in their car?

Maybe, just maybe, they're making a donut run!

2. What's with the low-flying and/or noisy planes and/or helicopters?

Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash Photo by Dieny Portinanni on Unsplash loading...

Again, should all aircraft check in with you first before they leave the runway?

There are airports and military bases all over New Jersey. They fly things in and out of the airport all the time. Did you now know there was an airport nearby when you moved here/grew up here?

3. Can someone recommend a doctor/dentist/vet for a life-saving procedure that requires someone who is highly skilled and competent?

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash loading...

So, let me get this straight - you're going to ask hundreds of people who you don't know for a recommendation that could mean life or death to you, your molars, or your pet?

WHY ARE YOU ASKING STRANGERS FOR MEDICAL ADVICE? Check with your insurance company, or check with friends and family - people you know and trust!

I don't know why, but this one really drives me crazy! Would you stop people on the street and ask them for a brain surgery recommendation? Then why are you doing it on Facebook?

4. Can someone recommend someone to come to my house and fix something? I need someone with immense skills that has years of experience and only good reviews. I also need them to come between 3 and 4 o'clock today. Oh, I don't want to pay over $12.

Photo by David Siglin on Unsplash Photo by David Siglin on Unsplash loading...

A recommendation for someone to do some work is one thing, but the stipulations sometimes get out of control.

Have you ever heard the expression, "You get what you pay for?" People who are really good at their craft using are charging money for what they do because people are paying them for it. And, if they're that good, they are probably pretty busy.

5. What was that sound?

Photo by Yiran Yang on Unsplash Photo by Yiran Yang on Unsplash loading...

Must have been an earthquake, fireworks, or someone firing a weapon. Perhaps you should just Google the phrase, "None of your business."

6. There is someone I've never seen before walking down the road. Does anyone know why? Have the police been contacted?

Photo by Deric on Unsplash Photo by Deric on Unsplash loading...

Ooh! Oh! I know I know! They're walking down the road because they want to get from *here* to *there*. They're dressed like that because there's really no public dress code in the USA - you can almost always dress however you like.

Thanks for reading!

