If you’re anything like the rest of us, you’re probably juggling so much right now. From gift lists, shipping deadlines, and a budget that feels tighter than your favorite pair of jeans after Thanksgiving, this time of year is always rough.

When the stores are sold out or prices are through the roof, Facebook Marketplace starts looking *real* tempting. Before you slide into someone’s DMs about that “brand-new, never opened” PlayStation or Stanley cup, here’s your seasonal reminder that not all that glitters on Marketplace is gold.

Get our free mobile app

The team at All About Cookies recently dropped a study that should make anyone pause before purchasing. After all, nobody likes getting scammed.

They found that 63% of Facebook users shop on Marketplace, and a massive 79% say they’ve run into obvious scams. Even worse, 1 in 7 people report actually losing money thanks to all the sneaky sellers out there. If scammers are bold in the summer, imagine how they act when demand is high and desperation is higher around the holiday season.

Online Identity Theft Photo by Growtika on Unsplash loading...

Why Scammers Ramp Up During the Holidays

As we inch closer to Christmas, popular items get harder to find and scammers know it. They bank on buyers being rushed, super stressed, and willing to overlook obvious red flags for the perfect deal.

READ MORE: New Philadelphia Cruise Port Set To Open In 2026

They’ll use everything from tracking numbers, listing too-good-to-be-true electronics for a crazy cheap price, post fake seller accounts that were created yesterday, and payment “requirements” that leave you with zero protection.

Typing On Keyboard Photo by Moritz Kindler on Unsplash loading...

How to Protect Yourself on Marketplace

If you’re planning to bargain-hunt online this season, treat Marketplace like the Wild West: trust carefully, verify everything, and never pay in ways that can’t be reversed. Stick to local pickups when possible, inspect items before money exchanges hands, and use secure payment methods that offer buyer protection.

Tis the season to shop smarter, not get scammed. Stay sharp so that holiday cheer stays intact the entire season long.

A list of NJ malls where you can get photos with Santa for the 2025 holiday season The annual New Jersey tradition is back for the 2025 holiday season, along with pet photos, special events, exclusive sensory sessions, and more. Malls are listed in alphabetical order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant