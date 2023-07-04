The Best Italian Deli in New Jersey is Located in Ocean County

Is there ever a time that a good Italian deli doesn't sound delicious? Italian food in general is one of the most popular food styles not only in New Jersey but around the nation and the world. According to an article by the Independent, "Italian food is officially the most popular cuisine in the world. An international YouGov study asked more than 25,000 people across 24 countries which of 34 national cuisines they had tried and whether they liked or disliked them.

 

According to a recent article by NJ.com, they did a listing of the Top 33 Best Italian Delis in New Jersey.  "The Italian deli might be the greatest culinary show on Earth — a wonderland of sights, sounds and especially smells. And no one does it better than New Jersey."

In the NJ.com article, they chose an Ocean County Italian deli as the "best" in the Garden State. Joe Leone's Italian Specialties is a landmark in Point Pleasant Beach. Located at 510 NJ-35, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.

According to Joe Leone's website "Co-founded in the spring of 1997 in Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ by Joseph Leone Introna and John Hilla, Joe Leone’s originated from the passion for baking, cooking and dedication instilled by Joe’s grandparents and John’s determination to achieve success for himself and his brother-in-law."

 

NJ.com also said "Call Joe Leone’s an Italian food wonderland, with Italian meats, cheese, prepared meals, and more on display." A nice honor in this article and they are in good company with 32 other fantastic Italian Delis from around New Jersey. These shops I would rank these as some of the best in America.

Have you visited Joe Leone's Italian Specialties? Give us your review and recommendations, we love getting your input and your picks for delicious foods. Post your comments below.

 

