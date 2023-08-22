The Delicious New Jersey Restaurant Best for a Date Night

I love date nights with my husband. We always pick one of our favorite places and we'll have to try out this one.

In a recent article from lovefood.com, I was reading about this restaurant in New Jersey that is the best for a date night.

Sometimes we go a restaurant that's close by, sometimes we drive a little to try a new place. This is one we will try.

What restaurant in New Jersey is the best for a date night?

This restaurant has a view of the Manhattan skyline that can't be beat. The restaurant overlooks the Hudson River. According to lovefood.com, Chart House is posh, with a luxurious ambience. The menu is mainly surf 'n' turf dishes and the dessert is my favorite of all time, the lava cake.

The Chart House is located at 1700 Harbor Boulevard in Weehawkin, NJ. Chart House's hours -

SUN: 11:30 AM - 10:00 PM

MON - THU: 4:30 PM - 10:00 PM

FRI: 4:30 PM - 10:30 PM

SAT: 11:30 AM - 10:30 PM

Happy Hour: Monday - Friday 4:30pm - 6:00pm

From the Chart House, Weehawkin website:

Featured as one of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in the US 2023 on OpenTable. Located right on the Hudson River and directly across from Manhattan, Chart House Weehawken at Lincoln Harbor offers gorgeous panoramic views of the glittering New York skyline - from the Empire State Building to Wall Street. An unforgettable seafood restaurant, Chart House thrills diners not only with its views and million dollar remodel, but also its unique cuisine, from seafood specialties like Mac Nut Mahi to classics like our Slow-Roasted Prime Rib.

Prime Rib is always a winner for my husband, so we will be checking it out. Click here for more.

