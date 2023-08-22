Jersey is pretty well known for a lot of different things.

Out beaches, of course, our breakfast meats, looking at you Pork Roll, and believe it or not Jersey is also the birthplace of the lightbulb.

So yea, there's a lot to be proud of when it comes to being a resident of the great state of New Jersey.

Jersey is also home to one of the world's most prolific slashers Jason Voorhees, at least sort of.

If you're a horror fan then you're well aware that Blairstown New Jersey is featured in several shots/scenes of the infamous cult horror film Friday The 13th.

And now, you have a chance to own a part of movie history in the form of a diner that was featured several times throughout the Friday The 13th film.

New Jersey's Famous Blairstown Diner Is Now For Sale

Located at 52 Route 94, you could potentially own the diner that Jason Voorhees himself liked to visit from time to time.

Although, I'm sure unlike Jason Voorhees, you've visited the diner for a nice meal.

According to NJ.com, the Blairstown Diner is on the market for the price of $675,000, and with the amount of upgrades this place has had in the past few years, that's a great price.

NJ.com reports that over two hundred thousand dollars in equipment upgrades have been done recently including a new outdoor patio and a large cold storage shed.

The Blairstown Diner caters to a very close community, as well as super fans of the movie Friday The 13th.

The diner offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner and it could be yours if you'd like to own a little piece of New Jersey History.