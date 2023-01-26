The Most Adorable NJ &#038; PA Rescue Dogs Will Be Featured in 2023 Puppy Bowl

Effie - The Dogist

February 12, 2023 is a big day. Not only will Super Bowl LVII be played, but so will the Puppy Bowl XIX.

It's the most adorable game out there that helps promote dog adoption and according to WHYY many rescued dogs from New Jersey and Pennsylvania shelters and rescues will be featured.

The article says there will be 67 shelters and rescue organizations represented from 34 states.

I know I'll be tuning in. Don't miss the cuteness. Trust me, you'll be saying, "Awww" a lot.

I'm excited to see the bunch of rescue pups from local shelters featured this year. Here they are...take a look.

Amanda - The Dogist
Amanda - Team Fluff - Wet Nose Rescue in Philadelphia.

Asiago - The Dogist
Asiago - Team Fluff - Tri State Basset Hound Rescue.

Barnaby - The Dogist
Barnaby - Team Fluff - MatchDog Rescue.

Chaos - The Dogist
Chaos - Team Ruff - Providence Animal Center

Daisy - The Dogist
Daisy - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Dalton - The Dogist
Dalton - Team Ruff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Effie - The Dogist
Effie - Team Ruff - MatchDog Rescue

Eleven - The Dogist
Eleven - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Gordon - The Dogist
Gordon - Team Fluff - Providence Animal Center

Ireland - The Dogist
Ireland - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Kai - The Dogist
Kai - Team Ruff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Myrtle - The Dogist
Myrtle - Team Ruff - MatchDog Rescue

Poe - The Dogist
Poe - Team Ruff - Second Chances Rescue

Ritz - The Dogist
Ritz - Team Ruff - Harley's Haven Dog Rescue

Tailen Hurts - The Dogist
Tailen Hurts (sound familiar, Eagles fans?) - Team Fluff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Tia - The Dogist
Tia - Team Ruff - Brandywine Valley SPCA

Venturi - The Dogist
Venturi - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Walker - The Dogist
Walker - Team Ruff - Second Chances Rescue

Wolfie - The Dogist
Wolfie - Team Fluff - Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue

Those faces. Oh my goodness. Cuteness overload.

Puppy Bowl XIX will air before the big football game at 2pm (EST) on Animal Planet or you can stream it on Discovery+.

