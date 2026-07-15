It doesn't matter how many times Jason Kelce is spotted around Sea Isle City, people never seem to get tired of seeing him.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center was seen Tuesday walking through the Sea Isle City Farmers Market, spending another summer day doing exactly what so many locals do.

Since buying a home in Sea Isle City with his wife, Kylie, Kelce has become a familiar face throughout Cape May County, where the family spends much of the summer enjoying the shore life.

Jason Kelce’s Famous, But He Doesn't Act Like It

What makes these sightings stand out isn't simply that a Super Bowl champion is browsing local vendors.

It's the way Jason Kelce interacts with people.

Ask anyone who's crossed paths with him, and you'll hear the same thing: he's approachable, quick with a smile, and always seems willing to stop for a brief conversation. There's no entourage, no attitude, and no sense that he's too important to enjoy the same places everyone else does.

That authenticity has become part of his reputation long after his playing days ended.

South Jersey Has Fully Embraced Jason Kelce

Kelce has always been beloved by Eagles fans, but these days he's becoming just as popular as a summer resident of South Jersey.

Whether he's relaxing on the beach, grabbing dinner, or making another stop at the Sea Isle City Farmers Market, locals genuinely enjoy seeing him out and about. Instead of keeping his distance, he seems to embrace the slower pace that makes the Jersey Shore such a special place during the summer.

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For many South Jersey residents, Jason Kelce isn't just another celebrity with a beach house anymore. He's become part of the community, and judging by the warm reception he gets wherever he goes, that feeling goes both ways.

Remember These Places That Use To Be In Sea Isle City, New Jersey Thanks in part to the Ash Wednesday Storm of 1962 and Hurricane Sandy in 2012, Sea Isle City has seen many changes over the years. Whether you grew up in South Jersey or vacationed multiple summers in Sea Isle City, you may remember some of these buildings and businesses that no longer exist. Which ones below do you remember most? (Special Thank you to the Sea Isle Historical Museum for helping me get these pictures and information) Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media