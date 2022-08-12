This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state.

There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.

The only question is which building is the oldest and where is it. For that answer, we turned to the well-known website Cheapism, which just days ago revealed the oldest building in each state

And after their research, they determined the oldest building in the Garden State is Gibbstown, which is located in Gloucester County.

The building is a relatively tiny cabin, and this log cabin is one of the oldest surviving ones in the entire nation. It measures 16 X 22 feet, meaning it was bigger than most of the cabins at the time.

And how old is this structure? It dates all the way back to 1638 and features iron work that was made prior to 1600. That is really amazing.

The building is known as Nothnagle Cabin, and it's located on Swedesboro Rd, but unfortunately, it looks like it's permanently closed to the public.

It's pretty amazing that is not only one of the oldest surviving log cabins in the nation but also one of the oldest surviving buildings in America.

