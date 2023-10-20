New Jersey’s Oldest Historic Log Cabin Sold In Gibbstown, NJ

I'm not going to argue with you if you say that now's not the best time to be purchasing a home here in the Garden State. The real estate market is PRICEY right now. Sometimes though, there's a property that comes along that is so original that you just can't pass it up.

Get our free mobile app

It's true that some people are paying tens of thousands over asking price, but again, when a specific place is your "diamond in the rough," then it probably feels worth it.

Apparently, someone was in the market for an incredibly historic piece of property right here in South Jersey. Honestly, if that's the case, then this one was a STEAL. If the information on realtor.com is accurate, then the old log cabin on Swedesboro Road in Greenwich, Gloucester County, is about to be off the market.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

It sits at 406 Swedesboro Road and happens to be the oldest cabin the the Garden State. Actually, the listing claims it's the oldest standing cabin in the entire Western Hemisphere.

She's a pretty old gal, this one.

The cabin was built in the 1600s. There is a colonial home attached that was built back in 1738. The current owners purchased the property back in the late 60s, but don't have the time or energy to keep up with it anymore.

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

She's open to the public, too!

The cabin is preserved. The current owners have it set up as a museum. When you take a tour, you'll see how people lived centuries ago. It takes a lot of effort to keep up the legacy of the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The listing says it's "on the National Register Of Historic Sites through the US Department of The Interior."

Realtor.com Realtor.com loading...

This slice history is currently listed at $262,000. The home has been listed quite a bit in the last seven years, but now says it's in the "pending" status. That means someone will be calling the Nothnagle Log House "home" very soon.... hopefully. Find out the home's listing history HERE.

Source: Realtor.com

Looking for something a little cheaper?

What $259,000 Buys You in Kentucky Are Real Estate Prices too high? Check out this listing in Kentucky! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly