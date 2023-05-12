This Amazing Piece Of History Is New Jersey’s Oldest Man Made Structure

We all know that New Jersey is rich in history, but do you know about the oldest man-made structure in the entire state, and just how old it is?

We have so many historic places here in New Jersey, you'd have to imagine that the oldest man-made structure found in New Jersey would come with quite a story.

When we're talking about a structure, you might be wondering if it's a roof over a cave or something like that, it doesn't go back that far. We are talking about a building with a roof and four walls.

The structure is pretty amazing, and, according to Love Exploring it's incredible that it has survived for almost 400 years. Just think about that one for a minute. If you have to replace your roof every ten years, this place has needed about 38 rooves.

This building also has a pretty unbelievable claim. There are those who believe it is the oldest log cabin that is still standing in the entire Western Hemisphere. If that's true, it would be just astounding.

Regardless, the C.A. Nothnagle Log House is located in Gibbstown on Swedesboro Rd and it is still gorgeous to look at, and really amazing to think it was built in 1638.

Just to put that into perspective, George Washington, our first U.S. President wouldn't take office until 1789, meaning the C.A. Nothnagle Log House was over 150 years old when Washington became the first President.

It seems that the cabin is closed to the public at this time, but you can drive by it at 406 Swedesboro Rd in Gibbstown.

