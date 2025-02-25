A South Jersey man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a brewery this past weekend.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says 27-year-old Tahaa Elmogahzy of Collingswood is facing first-degree attempted murder and several weapon-related charges.

At about 9:00 Saturday night, February 22nd, officers with the Collingswood Police Department responded to the Raccoon Taproom on Powell Lane for a report of a disorderly person.

There, cops learned that a suspect had stabbed a patron during an unprovoked assault and fled on foot.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Mt. Laurel, was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was last reporter to be in critical but stable condition.

An investigation led to Elmogahzy being identified as the suspect and he was taken into custody in Collingswood Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Elmogahzy is being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Kristen Blantz with the Camden County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-8642.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.