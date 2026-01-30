Beloved Italian Restaurant Closes After 30 Years In Cape May Court House
The Cape May County food scene is losing a true classic. Nino’s Family Restaurant is a beloved, family-owned Italian spot that’s been part of the shore town for more than 30 years.
They officially announced they’ve closed the doors for good.
A Cape May Staple Says Goodbye
For locals and visitors alike, Nino’s wasn’t just another Italian restaurant. It was the kind of place where dinners turned into traditions, servers knew your order, and family recipes were treated like gold.
This week, the owners shared the heartbreaking news on social media, confirming the restaurant has been forced to shut down after decades in business.
Financial Struggles Behind the Closure
In their emotional message, the family explained that ongoing financial challenges and falling behind on taxes ultimately made it impossible to keep operating. They emphasized that this wasn’t a decision made lightly or quickly, but one they fought hard to avoid.
Honoring Nino’s Legacy
After the passing of their father, Nino, the family continued running the restaurant he built from the ground up.
They shared how deeply proud they were to carry on his legacy and serve the Cape May Court House community for as long as they did.
Grateful For 30+ Years Of Support
Above all, the post focused on gratitude. Gratitude for loyal customers, lifelong friendships, and the memories created over three decades.
The family thanked everyone who believed in them and supported their dream, saying those connections will always mean more than words can express.
For many, Nino’s wasn’t just a meal. It was a piece of Cape May County history. Hearing they've officially closed is a sad day for so many.
