The Very Best Colleges In New Jersey For You To Visit

It is back to school time and everyone is getting ready for a brand new school year. Maybe you have a high school student who is now beginning a search for a future college to attend. I went to college out of state but both of my children went to college in state. There are many good reasons to go to school in the Garden State. Price, distance, housing (may opt to be a commuter student), and simply because we have many really good colleges in New Jersey. There are many things to consider if college is a direction for you, but I can suggest one thought, do it without being in debt for the first ten years of your adult life. College is an experience, but not one to be in debt for. I watch various financial planning shows and podcasts and one of the most common debts besides your mortgage is the crippling student loan, so shop smart for your college.

I came across an article by Patch, that focused on ranking the best colleges here in New Jersey. "In all, dozens of colleges and universities in the Garden State were ranked among the best places to get a degree."

So let's look at the top-ranked colleges in New Jersey, probably not a lot of surprise that Princeton University, one of the best Universities in the world, topping the Jersey list.

15. Kean University

14. Stockton University

13. Monmouth University

12. Ramapo College of New Jersey

11. William Paterson University

10. Rowan University

9. Montclair State University

8. Rutgers University - Camden

7. Seton Hall University

6. New Jersey Institute of Technology

5. Rutgers University - Newark

4. The College of New Jersey

3. Stevens Institute of Technology

2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

1. Princeton University

