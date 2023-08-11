The Very Best Diner In New Jersey, According To Yelp

It's a safe assumption that probably the majority of people reading my article will say they enjoy a meal at a diner, especially a "Jersey" diner. The oldest diner, by the way, in New Jersey is in Bergen County. The Dumont Crystal Diner (Pictured Below) opened nearly 100 years ago in Dumont. Calvin Coolidge was President and a dozen eggs cost 47 cents. For the record, the very first diner was founded in Rhode Island.

On a personal note, I recently went to the Barnegat Diner in Ocean County and had a really good breakfast. If you are curious I had a classic western omelet, home fries, rye toast, and coffee. Really good food and service.

So in a recent article by Insider, they looked at the very best diners around the nation. The findings were from Yelp. "There's nothing quite like grabbing some grub at a classic American diner. Yelp recently named the best diner in every state, from classic, '50s-style diners to slightly more elevated spots. In order to find the best diners in all 50 states, Yelp identified businesses in the "diners" category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

According to the Insider article, Yelp gave the Westfield Station Cafe its highest ranking. "What a breakfast!!! I had the shakshuka special with sausage and feta, and wow was it amazing. The flavors were insanely good and the service was even better. If you're looking for a great meal with an array of different menu items, this is the place to try! Don't forget to try their Turkish coffee if you're a fan of strong coffee," wrote Yelp user Matt M."

