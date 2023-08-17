Diner Lovers Say This Is The Absolute Best One In New Jersey

Everybody has an opinion on a lot of different things here in the Garden State, but one of New Jersey's biggest debates is which New Jersey diner is the absolute best. Now, your voices have chosen a winner.

Photo by Call Me Fred on Unsplash Photo by Call Me Fred on Unsplash loading...

One great resource for learning about businesses and restaurants is Yelp. The opinions can be right on the money, and sometimes they can be way off base, and that is exactly what you might think when you find out which diner is considered the best in the state by the users of Yelp.

The diner controversy is one that's probably never going to go away here in New Jersey, so this data is not going to put the topic to rest, but it is interesting to check out the findings.

Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash loading...

The website Insider reports that based on Yelp, the top diner in all of New Jersey is one that doesn't seem to get a lot of national publicity, but maybe it will now.

Have you ever been to Westfield Station Cafe? It's of course in Westfield, and based on the opinions of Yelp users, it's the New Jersey diner you just absolutely can't miss.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And some of its best customers say you absolutely can't miss the Turkish coffee there. That sounds like a bucket list moment.

If you want to check out the New Jersey diner everyone is talking about, then you have to get to the Westfield Cafe, at 339 South Ave. in Westfield.

The 20 Dynamite New Jersey Diners That Are Too Tasty Not to Try

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives