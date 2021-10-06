OMG, this place is like a mini Southfork!

A 7,000 square foot mansion sitting on a little more than 2,400 acres of land in Millville is on the market for a cool $15.9 million, according to its listing on Zillow.com. And, even though it was built in the mid-1950s, it still looks like it's worth that much!

This impressive sprawl, off Estelle Manor Road, has THREE estates, hence my reference to Southfork Ranch from the TV series Dallas.

The main house is super opulent inside with six bedrooms and 7 baths. There's a gorgeous (and generous) kitchen featuring stunning marble countertops. It boasts marble floors throughout much of the space, an amazing staircase, a swimming pool fit for a movie star, a gym, and even its own dog kennel! FYI, it's a BEAUTIFUL dog kennel, not just some chain-link cages.

Oh, and we're wildly obsessed with the sunroom and library. It's clear NO expense was spared when designing and decorating this home.

But it's in the BACK of the estate that really caught our attention. There's a grand horse stable, not to mention an indoor equestrian training field, and plenty of riding trails.

Scroll through some photos of the mansion below and take a look for yourself! Come on, let us show ya around!

Check out the full listing here.

