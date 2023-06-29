Top 5 counties in New Jersey where people become lifelong residents

It's no secret it can be hard to live comfortably in New Jersey. Land isn't cheap, taxes are high, you know the drill.

We frequently will get calls on the Dennis & Judi Show from people who once lived in New Jersey but have since moved elsewhere.

And we've done a topic asking people if they plan on retiring in New Jersey with the overwhelming response being no.

Before we look at the top 5 counties where New Jersey residents stay put the most, take a look here at the places favored most by residents who leave us behind.

LOOK: Where people in New Jersey are moving to most Stacker compiled a list of states where people from New Jersey are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The website Stacker.com did a study on the New Jersey counties with the most born and bred residents.

Those that stuck with Jersey and bleed pork roll and pizza.

Below are the top 5 counties in NJ for born and bred residents. They might surprise you.

#5. Warren County

Canva Canva loading...

According to the article 62.7% of Warren County residents were born in New Jersey. I can't say I blame them! You're close to the PA border and have some of the most gorgeous views in the entire state. Northwest Jersey is arguably the prettiest part of the state.

#4. Salem County

Canva Canva loading...

Ok, this one surprised me. 64.5% of Salem County residents were born in New Jersey. My question for them is why choose to live in Salem County? I've always thought of it as the ugly duckling of NJ counties. Maybe I'm wrong?

#3. Ocean County

Canva Canva loading...

Stacker says 67.4% of Ocean County's population was born in NJ. And honestly, this one makes sense. A beautiful county with close proximity to the beach? These NJ residents are doing it right!

#2. Cumberland County

Canva Canva loading...

Andddd we're right back to being confused. 67.9% of Cumberland County residents were born here. Why choose Cumberland County?? Maybe because it's closer to the beach than Salem? South Jersey residents, please clue me in on the draw to this part of the state. I'd love to know.

#1. Sussex County

Canva Canva loading...

Bingo! The number one county for born and bred Jersey residents is Sussex and it couldn't make more sense. You literally don't even feel like you're in New Jersey anymore when you're here. Maybe that's why so many people like it?

You can check out Stacker's full report here to see where your county ranks.

Perhaps housing prices factor into people's decisions? Take a look:

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.