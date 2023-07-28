The 7 best world-class hospitals in New Jersey

⚫ New Jersey hospitals take 7 out of more than 2,300 spots

⚫ One NJ hospital cracks the top 50 worldwide

⚫ Tens of thousands of facilities were evaluated

Seven hospitals in the Garden State are among the world's best, according to 2023 rankings from Newsweek.

Their latest effort evaluated more than 50,000 facilities. Just over 2,300 made the cut for Newsweek's list.

Newsweek based its rankings off of quality metrics and patient experience data, as well as an online survey of tens of thousands of medical professionals from dozens of countries.

New Jersey's best showing is No. 46. More than 400 U.S. facilities made the list.

NJ appearances on Newsweek's 2023 list of world's best hospitals

#406 Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch

Monmouth Medical Center. (Google Maps)

#317 Englewood Hospital and Medical Center

Englewood Hospital and Medical Center (Google Street View)

#201 Newark Beth Israel Medical Center

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (Google Street View)

#167 Overlook Medical Center, Summit

Overlook Medical Center (Atlantic Health)

#121 Valley Hospital, Ridgewood

The Valley Hospital, Ridgewood Valley Hospital (Google Street View)

#57 Hackensack University Medical Center

Hackensack University Medical Center (Hackensack Meridian Health)

#46 Morristown Medical Center

Morristown Medical Center (Atlantic Health)

