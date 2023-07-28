The 7 best world-class hospitals in New Jersey
⚫ New Jersey hospitals take 7 out of more than 2,300 spots
⚫ One NJ hospital cracks the top 50 worldwide
⚫ Tens of thousands of facilities were evaluated
Seven hospitals in the Garden State are among the world's best, according to 2023 rankings from Newsweek.
Their latest effort evaluated more than 50,000 facilities. Just over 2,300 made the cut for Newsweek's list.
Newsweek based its rankings off of quality metrics and patient experience data, as well as an online survey of tens of thousands of medical professionals from dozens of countries.
New Jersey's best showing is No. 46. More than 400 U.S. facilities made the list.
NJ appearances on Newsweek's 2023 list of world's best hospitals
#406 Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch
#317 Englewood Hospital and Medical Center
#201 Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
#167 Overlook Medical Center, Summit
#121 Valley Hospital, Ridgewood
#57 Hackensack University Medical Center
#46 Morristown Medical Center
LOOK: Baby boomer baby names that have gone out of style
Using info from the Social Security Administration's baby name database, Stacker compiled a list of baby boomer baby names that have declined in popularity.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
Most affordable places to live in New Jersey
SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey. The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.
Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't
In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed.
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.