We're getting closer and closer to Fall, and although it's sad to see summer come to an end I for one, am excited for the change in seasons.

There's just something about Fall here at the Jersey Shore that is fantastic.

A while back, I told you about some of the best fall festivals happening around the Garden State this year.

You can check out those 8 can't miss festivals right here, they're guaranteed to get you into the fall mood!

But we can't talk about the Fall season in Jersey without of course talking about picking out your own pumpkin from a New Jersey Pumpkin patch.

There's nothing better than going to a pumpkin patch and picking out that perfect pumpkin.

Whether it's just for a porch decoration or you're going to carve it, going to a pumpkin patch is the perfect fall activity.

Only In Your State came up with a list of the 5 best pumpkin patches to visit this fall, and the list is quite expansive.

It mentions wildly popular farms that are known for their fall festivals and pumpkin patches, but also mentions smaller, more rural farms that are a little more off the map.

Places like Heaven Hill Farm in Vernon township made the list which is a farm that has a two-month celebration all about fall.

In addition, smaller spots like Snyders Farm in Somerset are also on the list of the 6 best spots to pick a pumpkin this year.

So let's get ready to go pumpkin pickin'!

These Are The 5 Best Pumpkin Patch's In New Jersey To Pick The Perfect Pumpkin There's no better fall activity than picking the perfect pumpkin, and according to Only In Your State these are the 5 best spots in Jersey to pick a pumpkin.