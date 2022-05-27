These Were Voted The Most Beautiful Places In South Jersey

New Jersey is anything but an industrial wasteland. All South Jersey residents know the real reason why New Jersey is referred to as the Garden State. SJ residents are proud of where we come from.

Not too long ago, a list was released that features what are, supposedly, the most beautiful places in each of New Jersey's twenty-one counties. Now, if you know anything about the southern half of the Garden State, we are usually left out of anything deemed noteworthy to just about anyone. Luckily for South Jersey residents, there were some pretty amazing sights found right here in our neck of the woods that did wind up scoring a spot on that list.

Rightly so, since South Jersey is home to some of the most remarkable sights in the state.

Here are some of the places highlighted within our region:

1.) Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge in Atlantic County

The 47k acres of marshlands that make up the Forsythe Wildlife Refuge play home to several species of fish and birds. The greenery there is a sight you can't miss.

2.) The Cape May Lighthouse in Cape May County

The Cape May Lighthouse landmark is a staple down the shore. You can't pick a better spot for date night or a day trip. Climb to the top and take in one of the most beautiful views the Jersey Shore has to offer.

3.) Wharton State Forest in Camden County

Wharton State Forest includes the best hikes in the Pine Barrens. If you've never spent a day exploring the Barrens, head to Wharton and let the adventure begin!

4.) Greenwich in Cumberland County

Some of the best bird watching in the state can be done in Historic Greenwich. Grab your binoculars and head towards the banks of the Cohansey River.

5.) Two Bridges Wine Trail in Gloucester County

If you're a wino vino, you won't be disappointed.

6.) Mannington Meadows Greenway in Salem County

Take in the waters and the wildlife all along this route. Experiencing it during a sunset is even better.

If you've never experienced any of these sights for yourself, no better time than the present, right? Get to exploring!

