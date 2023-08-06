Things To Do In The Atlantic City, NJ Area On A Rainy Day

It’s been a very hot stretch of summer weather.

Rain usually follows extreme hot patches like this … Which made us think about putting a nice list of things to do in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area on a rainy day.

We turned to our listeners, readers, family and friends on my Facebook Page to submit their rainy day activity ideas.

Our list will give you and yours some good ideas for the next time that Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate.

Joe Toland Suggests the Edwin B Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, saying that “You never have to leave your car.”

Here is a great photo (below) that Joe provided:

Joe Toland photo. Joe Toland photo. loading...

Christopher Michael Hammer submitted the “Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University with its rotating exhibits and shops plus an outpost of the African American Heritage Museum of South Jersey which is superb and a must see.”

Nancy Lynne Adler suggests, “Island waterpark at the Showboat. Took the grandkids and they were absolutely thrilled! We need AC establishments to focus on the family and how to occupy kids so they stay focused and motivated in a healthy mindset . It's a home run.”

Bart Blatstein has delivered a huge, new amenity, with the largest indoor water park in America, (see rendering below):

attachment-IMG_9792 loading...

Here’s another great Bart Blatstein indoor activity, Lucky Snake’s Arcade at Blatstein’s Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

Kimberlee Minetti and Family did Lucky Snake’s, yesterday (see below):

Kimberlee Minetti Photo. Kimberlee Minetti Photo. loading...

Holly Jeffries Dionne-DiDonato also recommends Lucky Snake’s Arcade.

Here’s another great indoor activity, submitted by Ashley Nicole … ”Get Air trampoline park in Mays Landing, New Jersey.”

Look how much fun is depicted in the photo below:

Ashley Nicole photo. Ashley Nicole photo. loading...

Shawn Rowan says to head to Charlie’s Bar and Restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey.

Shawn Rowan photo. Shawn Rowan photo. loading...

Great area photographer Thomas E. Briglia suggests going to see an evening performance of The Hook at the renovated Warner Theater at Caesars Hotel and Casino.

We have heard rave reviews about this show.

Below, is a Tom Briglia photo.

Thomas E. Briglia photo. Thomas E. Briglia photo. loading...

Melissa Mc reminds us that there are Atlantic City casinos that offer access to some of their great facilities … “Spa Taccore at Borgata or the Pool at Harrahs. You can get day passes upon availability and use the spa amenities and the pools, even if you don't book a treatment.”

Local businessman Bob McAllister suggests:

“The new Cape Square Entertainment Exit 4b GSP. Movies, bowling, arcade, virtual golf, 2 restaurants.”

Here is the fabulous Ventnor Square Theater (below), which also has Nucky’s Speakeasy Restaurant and Bar directly connected.

Ventnor Square Theater via Facebook. Ventnor Square Theater via Facebook. loading...

Thank you to Joan Vicari for providing a thoughtful and extensive list of potential rainy day activities:

”Roller Skating at Young's in Mays Landing, Bowling, Make ceramics at Glazed Over Art Studio in Ocean City, Visit libraries for programs, go to the movies, indoor mini golf, African American Museum and Noyes Art Center, Wetlands Institute, Wildwood Naval Air Station Museum, Cape May County Museum, Ocean City Historical Museum, Somers Point Historical Museum.”

Michael John Donohue says, “Almost any bar” and we’ll add restaurant.

Cookie Till photo. Cookie Till photo. loading...

Rain or shine, former New Jersey Assemblyman Ken LeFevre recommends to “Take your kids and grandkids to the Island Aqua Water Park, Amherst Ave., Margate.”

Here’s a photo (below) from Ken:

Ken LeFevre photo. Ken LeFevre photo. loading...

Reid McKinley offers “With today's technology? Make a bowl of popcorn and stream some great movies!”

Commander Bill Butler recommends Video poker at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Bill Butler photo. Bill Butler photo. loading...

Kevin Bradberry offers a trio of fun activities for any rainy day.

The next three photos below depict, a fun, outdoor water, balance activity, bright stars, gymnastics, and your own outdoor porch tent, campfire (glamping) evening.

Kevin Bradberry photo. Kevin Bradberry photo. loading...

Kevin Bradberry photo. Kevin Bradberry photo. loading...

As you can see, there are a lot of fun activities available in the Atlantic City area.

Next time it rains and you think your day is spoiled … no, it’s not. Simply refer to our great list here and have a great day with you and yours.

