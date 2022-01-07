Think Spring, Not Snow at the Wildwood Expo

So another round of snow hit South Jersey! No biggie! It melts and, if anything should be the catalyst to get to this weekend’s Wildwood Fishing & Boating Expo at the big ‘n beautiful Wildwood Convention Center, 4501 Boardwalk in Wildwood, a straight shot in from Exit 4 off the Garden State Parkway.

The roads will be cleared, and parking is free in the facility’s huge lot. With an admission price of only $7 (youngsters 12 and under admitted free), it’s a win-win all around.

Wildwood Fishing Boat Expo

To be sure, this event will have you chomping at the bit for boating, fishing, crabbing and all the fun stuff associated with spring, summer and fall on the water.

What snow?!

In excess of 75 exhibitors will be in attendance, showing the latest in fishing tackle, custom rods, marine electronics and accessories, boating supplies and accessories, trolling motors, outboard engines, outdoor clothing...you name it, it’s here. No doubt show prices will have the bags being stuffed.

TSM, Tom P.

Five boat dealers will be on hand to showcase seven brands, and there will be various incentives to get you to sign on that dotted line and be on the water just as the stripers are starting to run.

There is a full slate of seminars both days covering fluke, tuna, stripers, and more. Special celebrity guests on both days will be Capt. Dave Marciano, star of the NatGeo hit Wicked Tuna. Capt. Dave and son Joe will be on hand to discuss catching tuna as well as what goes into making the show the success it is. Great stuff, for sure. (You can hear Capt. Dave and Expo promoter Gerry Vessels on the January 1 podcast of Rack & Fin Radio on 97.3espn.)

TSM, Tom P.

Food and drink concessions will be on site. At the end of the Expo there will be a drawing for a Yeti 65 cooler with a retail value of $350. The winner need not be present.

Event hours are 9am-5pm Saturday and 9am-2pm Sunday. Again, parking is free.

See you there!

Hey New Jersey it's fishin' time!