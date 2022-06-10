Authorities in Wildwood say a 45-year-old man from North Jersey drowned in the ocean this past Wednesday marking the third such tragedy on the island in less than two weeks.

According to the Wildwood Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call just before 5:30 Wednesday afternoon for the report of a distressed swimmer in the ocean off of Youngs Avenue.

Arriving officers found several people rendering medical aid to the victim, 45-year-old Williams Pathy of Hillside, NJ, however, he passed away shortly after arriving at Cape Regional Medical Center.

According to eyewitnesses, Pathy was found unconscious and unresponsive while floating in the water about 100 yards from the shoreline.

While investigating the incident, police learned that another swimmer was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan and he was treated at the scene by the Wildwood Fire Department.

Two other recent tragedies

A 53-year-old man from western Pennsylvania drowned in the ocean off of Wildwood Crest this past Tuesday afternoon. The victim, Joel Green of Johnstown, PA, was pulled to shore by swimmers after they noticed he was unresponsive. Greene was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Prior to that incident, on Tuesday afternoon, May 31st, police received a call about several swimmers in distress just south of the Wildwoods Convention Center near the Andrews Avenue beach. One person was able to return to the shore, two others had to be rescued, and a fourth person went missing. The body of that missing person, 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill, PA, was found several days later in Wildwood Crest.

Important information

As people head to the beaches this summer at the Jersey Shore, it is important to know what to do if you encounter a rip current. Review these safety tips from a local beach patrol before you head down the shore.

