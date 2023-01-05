This Beautiful Restaurant Has Been Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

We love history here in New Jersey, and we really love a great restaurant. So, when you combine the two, you have a must-visit place. So what is the New Jersey restaurant that experts say is the most historic in the whole state?

There are so many amazing New Jersey restaurants that have been around for a long time. When you find a great one, and learn about its history, you are even more drawn to it.

We are very fortunate to live in a state that combines all the great history we have with some of the best food in the entire country.

So, it comes as no surprise that some of the awesome eateries in the Garden State have an amazing historical tale to tell, and the people at Love Food set out to name the most historic restaurant in every state in the nation.

Which one did they pick for the Garden State? It couldn't have been an easy choice here in New Jersey, but the research must have been fun and very delicious.

When the hard work of deciding was done, they chose an amazing place that opened its doors way back in 1742. I'm not a math genius, but that's almost 300 years old, and that's incredible.

This establishment is n a farmhouse that was owned by a man named Ebenezer Byram, and it has been going strong for all those years. Could you imagine if the walls could talk?

It's called the Black Horse Tavern & Pub and is celebrating 270 years of happy customers. What an outstanding accomplishment.

It's located at 1 W. Main St. in Mendham. and if you've never been there, you need to put it on your food bucket list soon.

