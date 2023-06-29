This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named The Best View In The Whole State

There is only one thing better than a great meal at an awesome New Jersey restaurant, and that is a great meal at an awesome New Jersey restaurant with an amazing view, and now a major website has named their choice for the restaurant in New Jersey with the best view.

This is the time of the year here in New Jersey, especially at the Jersey Shore where the spotlight is always on being outside. We all want to be enjoying the weather, especially if it can be near a beach, a boardwalk, or any body of water. It’s what summer in the Garden State is all about.

That, and eating, of course. So, let’s combine the two, and discuss the restaurant with the best view in all of New Jersey.

When you think about all the amazing eateries in the Garden State that have an amazing water view, you’d have to figure it’s a daunting task to choose just one restaurant to name as the one with the best view, but the popular website Cheapism has done just that, and their choice is pretty interesting because the view that led to the honor is not even of New Jersey.

There is no doubt that some of the most breathtaking views of the New York skyline are taken in from a restaurant on the New Jersey side, and Waterside is a perfect example of that.

The amazing Waterside is located on River Road in North Bergen, and it is home to one of the most jaw-dropping waterfront views of the New York Skyline you will ever see.

And just a quick shout-out to all those Jersey Shore restaurants with amazing views as well. You could have easily taken this honor, and we hope all of the New Jersey restaurants, including all the ones with amazing views, have an awesome summer season.

