Major Website Names This Restaurant The Best Hidden Gem In The State

People in New Jersey like to talk, and we especially like to talk about food, but somehow a major food publication has uncovered an amazing hidden gem restaurant right here in the Garden State.

What is the first thing you do when you discover a really great restaurant? You probably do what most other New Jersey people do. You tell everyone you can think of all about it. We love our food here in New Jersey, and we love to share it and where we got it just as much as we love eating it.

So, it's not too often that a really good restaurant can stay under the radar long enough to be considered a hidden gem restaurant, but the foodie experts at Lovefood think they have uncovered a great one here in the Garden State.

Of course, as soon as we heard about it, we wanted to pass the info along to you, meaning it's probably not going to stay hidden for very long at all.

So, where is this amazing, and somewhat secret restaurant, anyway? It turns out it's tucked away in Belford, and the foodies say you really need to check it out.

It's a wonderful place called Belford Bistro, and the food is just as amazing as their incredible presentation and environment.

And does it get more New Jersey than finding out this hidden gem is located in a strip mall? They are at 870 Main St. in Belford.

I took one look at the amazing menu, and I'm already dreaming of the Mushroom Ravioli. I think we all need to get Belford Bistro on our bucket list today.

