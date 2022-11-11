This Beer Was Chosen as the Highest Rated in New Jersey

There is no shortage of variety of beer in New Jersey.

The Garden State is full of microbreweries and each has its own unique look and taste.

VinePair did a deep dive into Beer Advocate’s top-rated beers to come up with the highest-rated beer in each state.

They established this by only considering beers with a rating of 100 or more.

New Jersey’s favorite beer comes from Kane Brewing Co. in Ocean. The beer of choice? It’s called Sunday Brunch and it’s an Imperial Milk Porter with Rook coffee (the best coffee there is), cinnamon, and maple syrup.

That’s what I love about breweries in New Jersey.

There’s always some unique, seasonal beer to try.

Recently, Kane Brewing Company teamed up with Delicious Orchards to release the Donut Shack, an apple cider donut IPA.

I would assume the Sunday Brunch will have some competition soon since Source Brewing Co. in Colts Neck just released their collab on Wednesday with Jersey Freeze.

If you’re in Central Jersey/Jersey Shore area and have never been to Jersey Freeze, don’t admit that, just go and try it out for yourself.

You might even run into some famous celebrities.

The brewery and ice cream place have come up with the Rocky Road ice cream-flavored Imperial Pastry Stout and if you like strong beer, how’s 13% ABV sound?

I would love to know what your favorite New Jersey beer or brewery is so I can make a list of the Garden State’s favorites.

Send me an email at Kristen.Accardi@townsquaremedia.com or chat with me on Instagram.

What food goes great with beer? Pizza of course!

