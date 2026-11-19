It's that time of the year, time to say "thanks!"

With Thanksgiving coming up, we've put together a list of the things we're most thankful for this season.

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Joe Kelly Joe Kelly

10 Things South Jersey is Thankful For (2026 Edition)

1. This great mid-November weather! Our locals summer has been extra weeks long. I'm playing golf in mid-November is shorts and a polo shirt. Life is good!

2. The weather all year long. It's been a great year.

3. South Jersey is a great place to live! Other people spending their hard-earned money vacationing here. The beaches. the boardwalk, the casinos, and so much more.

4. Always something to do. If you're into music, we have lots of concerts. The casinos help with that, of course, but there's music festivals... and a lot of different venues for music up and down the South Jersey Shore.

5. We have Wawa! For many of us, it's a must-visit each and everyday. This isn't your grandfather's convenience store!

6. Local diners and restaurants. We have some great local owners and operators cranking out great food on a daily basis. Yes, throw in all the pizza and sub/hoagie shops too!

7. Allegiant Airlines and Breeze Airways. When Sprit Airlines went belly up, these two companies saw an opportunity in Atlantic City, and they pounced on it. Cheers to even more available flights and destinations in 2027!

8. Great local companies and businesses. Casino employment has been down over the years, but the local economy has picked up. Salute to the new wave of Atlantic City area employers!

9. We're close to everything! In addition to all the things to do, see, and eat around here, we're close to Philadelphia, New York, and more!

10. The people. South Jersey people are the best! Smart, caring, and friendly. As long as those Pennsylvania drivers don't piss us off too much, we're all right

America 250: Lights Over Ocean City Drone Show One of the best free things you can check out this summer is the America 250: Lights Over Ocean City Drone Show! Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman