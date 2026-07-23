I'll admit it—I'm a bit of a beer snob.

I love hunting down breweries with creative seasonal releases, limited batches, and anything that's a little outside the box. So when I found out Garden State Beer Company in Galloway was pouring a pickle beer, I immediately had one thought:

I have to try this.

Let’s be honest... pickle-flavored beer sounds either completely amazing or like something you'll never order twice. Either way, I'm def intrigued.

Yes, Pickle Beer Is a Real Thing in South Jersey

The beer is called Philly Dilly Pickle Ale, and it's exactly what it sounds like. It's brewed to capture that unmistakable dill pickle flavor with plenty of sour and a salty finish.

If you're one of those people who drinks pickle juice straight from the jar (no judgment), this might become your new favorite summer beer.

Get our free mobile app

If you’re skeptical? Well, honestly… that's part of the fun.

Craft beer has always been about trying something different, and this definitely checks that box.

Garden State Beer Company Keeps Things Interesting

One of the reasons I enjoy checking out local breweries is because you never know what you'll find on tap.

Garden State Beer Company in Galloway has built a reputation for experimenting with fun, seasonal beers, and Philly Dilly Pickle Ale might be one of its most memorable creations yet.

Even if pickle beer ends up not being your thing, chances are you'll find something else on the tap list that is.

Would I Order It?

Absolutely... at least once.

That's the beauty of craft beer. Not every pint has to become your everyday favorite. Sometimes the best beers are the ones that make you laugh, surprise you, or give you a story to tell your friends later.

As someone who's always looking for the next unique brew, this one immediately jumped onto my South Jersey beer bucket list.

If you're heading through Galloway this summer and consider yourself even a little adventurous, I'd say it’s worth stopping in just to see what all the pickle hype is about.

NJ's 45 Best Breweries According To Locals According to Jersey Locals, these 45 breweries are the best places to get craft beer in the Garden State. Did your favorite spot make the list? Gallery Credit: Buehler