What does Dad want for Father's Day?

He wants to drink beer and have fun! (Pretty much the same as any day! LOL)

Dads across New Jersey were asked to identify the brewery where they'd most like to spend Father's Day, and three hotspots came out on top. Mixbook surveyed over 3,000 Dads in the Garden State to find the answers.

Oh, yeah, Father's Day is this Sunday!

READ MORE: Can you guess New Jersey's Richest Celebrity? (No, you can't)

READ MORE: Pro Tip: Are these photos on your phone right now?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Cape May Brewing Company comes out on top of survey

The clear winner from all the breweries in New Jersey was the Cape May Brewing Company. If you've never been there, it's a fun place to try new beers, maybe grab some grub, even buy a 6-pack to take home. The brewery's tasting room is located right near Cape May Airport.

The survey's editors pointed out Cape May Brewing Company's "laid-back, family-friendly environment." I've been there with my adult kids. It's the perfect place to take Dad! (Kids, are you listening?)

"The brewery offers a spacious taproom where families can enjoy craft beer and fresh air. With a variety of beers and frequent community events, it’s the perfect place for a fun family outing. Cape May Brewing Co. often features food trucks and live music, adding to the vibrant, relaxed atmosphere."

I'm not a huge craft beer guy, but even I found several choices to my liking.

Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash Photo by Josh Olalde on Unsplash loading...

Other top breweries in New Jersey for Father's Day

Mixbook says two other New Jersey breweries did great in their Dad survey.

Finishing second in the state is Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands. Third place in the state goes to Bolero Snort Brewery in Carlstadt.

Find out more about Cape May Brewery here.

Untapped Craft Beer Awards for South Jersey Breweries (March 2025) There are over 100 Craft Breweries in New Jersey and 25 South Jersey Craft Brewers received awards in the latest round of Untapped Awards Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media