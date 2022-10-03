Something has to give. Especially in New Jersey. We are exhausted and we are overcharged at every turn. COVID has sent prices soaring and everything from supply chain issues to downsizing has our economy spinning out of control. Guess what? I have some refreshing news because your food shopping bill is getting reduced.

It really is refreshing to hear that we are going to get a break. There is a food store that is going to lower their prices so your basics are not going to break your bank account. In addition to that, I found a food hack that you need to incorporate into your weekly shopping to save you hundreds of dollars. First, my personal find...indoor produce flea markets!

I discovered this option in my area not too long ago and it has saved me hundreds a month. If you are like my family, we make a lot of salads and drink a ton of smoothies. Fresh produce gets expensive. Well, I found an indoor produce market that charges a fraction of what food stores do. This was my produce haul today:

Carrots, bok choy, lettuce, onions, strawberries, blueberries, arugula, collard greens, apples, honey, vinegar, chicken stock (3), oranges, fresh bread, bags of spinach (3) came to…

It only cost me $51.90 for all that! Look to see if you have something similar in your neighborhood because it really pays off to make the extra stop. They even offer locally grown flowers for super cheap.

So that is a food shopping hack I've been using for a while. That is an entirely separate stop from my overall food shopping. The store that is making news for actually LOWERING its prices starting this month is Lidl.

Lidel already offers deeply discounted prices but now they're pledging to cut costs even further to help us fight inflation. In short, they are taking the financial hit for us, hoping they will gain more volume of customers. A good plan and much-needed!

A nationally acclaimed website called Eat This Not That broke down where to get the best deals when it comes to feeding your family, and this food store is leading the way. They are reducing prices on over 100 items to help during these insane times.

Where To Find A Lidl

They have three stores in Ocean County and 170 nationwide. There's also a new one going in on Route 10 in North Jersey right next to the indoor produce flea market I talked about above.

The saving just took effect, you'll see the difference if you go in today. Food shopping has cost us about 13% more since COVID began, and Lidel estimates that you will save an additional 11% after their recent deductions on top of the already discounted offerings so that you can make up for the recent food increases across our state. The savings will add up.

