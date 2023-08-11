I can't be the only one who cringes every single time I checkout at the grocery store these days.

I'm sure you noticed lately that everything is so darn expensive.

We still have to eat and feed our families, so what do we do? We look for the cheapest prices around, right?

For some this really works. Scoping out the lowest prices at the cheapest grocery stores could save you a lot of money.

So, where are these cheap grocery stores?

U.S. News and World Report recently did an article on the 7 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S.

The article sites MarketForce Information's 2023 U.S. Grocery Benchmark study.

Lucky for us, #1 on the list has many locations in New Jersey. This grocery store will give you some serious bang for your buck.

It's Aldi. Yup, Aldi has been named one of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S.

I've never been to an Aldi, but many of my friends have and absolutely love it. They have all kinds of cool random things besides food especially during the holidays.

You certainly don't have to go far to find an Aldi in New Jersey. There are 59 of them throughout the Garden State, according to Aldi's website.

Among the locations are Bordentown, Cherry Hill, East Windsor, Freehold, Hamilton, Lumberton, Marlton, Monmouth Junction, Mount Laurel, Trenton, Voorhees and more.

I'm sure there's one near you.

Other NJ Stores on the Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S. list

Also on the Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S. list is Lidl, which is sort of like Aldi, a no-frills discount grocery store. There are 23 Lidl stores in New Jersey including Lawrence Township, Cherry Hill and Union.

Grocery Outlet made the list too with 3 NJ locations in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) Delran and Hazlet. I've been there and I loved it. Great prices, great selection, great store.

To see the complete list, click here.

C'mon, it's time to save some money.

