Is Planned Lidl Grocery Store in Williamstown NJ in Danger of Falling Through?
Lidl is looking to put another of its discount grocery stores on the map in South Jersey, but the project is reportedly being revisited.
A proposed store in Williamstown, Gloucester County got the green light back in March from the Monroe Township Planning Board.
But the planning board is getting back together tonight at Monroe Twp. Municipal Building to discuss Lidl's application again, according to 42freeway.com, possibly due to backlash from members of the community who have concerns over the store's impact on the area.
Additionally, the initial planning board approval meeting may not have been properly conducted, 42 Freeway reports. Tonight's meeting will essentially be a do-over, but we'll have to wait and see if Lidl gets a second endorsement to build at Black Horse Pike and Lake Ave. (near White Horse RV and Library IV Restaurant).
Lidl is a German-born grocery chain with over 12,000 stores across Europe and the United States. Another Lidl is currently under construction on the Black Horse Pike in Blackwood at the corner of Lakeland Ave. The Egg Harbor Township store in Atlantic County opened earlier this year.