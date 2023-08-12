This healthy fast food is catching on big in NJ

I’m starting to think this place is trying to fat shame me. It’s the third time I’m writing about them. Because they keep getting bigger. And, since I do too, alright! I’ll try you guys!

They’re called Sweetgreen, and it’s a sweet concept for fast food. Yes, it’s fast, but it’s healthy. You would think Americans would reject healthy fast food but think again.

@Sweetgreen via Instagram @Sweetgreen via Instagram loading...

They now plan on opening a sixth location in New Jersey. After catching on in Jersey City, Hackensack, Montclair and Shrewsbury and already planning a fifth in Marlton later this year, it’s been announced they’ll have a sixth restaurant in Morristown.

So, what do they do? They serve good-tasting, healthy stuff. Maybe a chicken pesto parm warm bowl with spicy broccoli, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, za’atar breadcrumbs, warm quinoa, baby spinach, sweetgreen hot sauce, pesto vinaigrette.

Salad Chain Sweetgreen Files For IPO Getty Images loading...

Or perhaps a Cobb salad with avocado, hard-boiled egg, roasted sweet potatoes, tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese, roasted almonds, spring mix, chopped romaine, balsamic vinaigrette. Or a plate of barbecue chicken with squash.

They have so many options and yes they even have desserts but healthier ones like dark chocolate.

The sixth location in Morristown will be at 100 Morris Street on the ground floor of the M Station East building. There’s no exact opening date yet.

@Sweetgreen via Instagram @Sweetgreen via Instagram loading...

Across the country they’re turning out to be just as popular as here in New Jersey. Sweetgarden now has more than 100 locations in 19 states and Washington, D.C.

With how they’re catching on I’m surprised they didn’t make the following list from Stacker on best regional fast food joints to try. You’ll only find 3 of these places in New Jersey, and that’s if you really consider Wawa as “fast food” and not a convenience store. Also, what the heck is Farmer Boys? Read on and find out if it sounds good to you.

From coast to coast: The 20 best regional fast-food chains to try From burgers to subs and even creamy milkshakes, these tasty fast-food chains, compiled by Stacker , are a must-try on your next road trip.

Wawa workers reveal the food orders they hate making the most See the full comment thread on Reddit here

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.