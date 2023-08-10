This is NJ’s favorite female comedian. Do you agree?

Female comedians are all over America's clubs today, unlike in the past when spots like the Hollywood Improv, Comedy Store, Comedy Cellar, and Second City were almost completely male-dominated.

Just as our preferences in food, fashion, and sports teams vary across the nation, it's no surprise that specific female comedians gain more fame in certain places.

The size of the audience is a good gauge of popularity. Thanks to data from Vivid Seats, a ticket exchange and resale company, 247wallst was able to compile a list of the best-selling female comedians in each state.

What's interesting is that some comedians are so deeply connected to specific regions that their styles resonate with audiences in particular states.

For example, Leanne Morgan is from Tennessee, and she’s a beloved figure across multiple Southern states.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images loading...

In fact, Morgan earns the title of favorite in 14 states. Just behind her with 12 states is Amy Schumer, whose self-deprecating humor is so relatable to audiences. Iliza Shlesinger is the winner in 10 states. (By the way, Schumer's fame extends beyond stand-up, making her one of America's most recognizable TV personalities.)

While every state has a favorite, there’s one undeniable truth: Female comedians have secured their place in the comedy world.

We New Jerseyans share the same favorite female comedian with Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. And that favorite is Amy Schumer.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East loading...

She's also not just a comedian; she's an actress, writer, producer, and director.

Admittedly, she's not my personal preference, but who am I to argue with ticket sales?

According to Wikipedia, Schumer began her comedy career in the early 2000s, with her big break arriving in ‘07 when she was a contestant on the fifth season of the NBC reality competition series, "Last Comic Standing."

Then she was she creator, co-producer, co-writer, and star of the Comedy Central sketch comedy series, "Inside Amy Schumer," which won Outstanding Variety Sketch Series in 2015.

Ok so maybe Amy’s not your cup of tea. You still gotta give her credit for her achievements. And it seems like so many New Jerseyans do.

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom