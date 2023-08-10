The Brigantine, NJ, Lighthouse: Did It Ever Actually Work?

I have to admit, the little island just north of Atlantic City quickly has become one of my happy places along the Jersey coastline.

When I first moved to this part of South Jersey, I got a chance to call Brigantine "home" for a short while. I have to say, it was one of the best times of my life. A little piece of my heart will always remain in Brigantine.

For the longest time, Brigantine seemed to be one of South Jersey's best kept secrets. Not many people vacationed there, so it was, in a word, idyllic. Now, however, it seems like the secret's out. I've never seen so many tourists on the island before.

Since so many people are now choosing to vacation there, they're asking about the island and its history. One of Brigantine's most notable landmarks is always a topic of discussion for anyone new in town. Of course, I'm referring to the Brigantine Lighthouse.

Get our free mobile app

Located at the center of the island, the Brigantine Lighthouse is where you're likely to see the worst traffic. That's because so many people don't know how to navigate that circle. Another reason why you're likely to hit traffic there is because people usually take their time while going around it because they're so busy staring.

One of the most frequently asked questions people wonder about that lighthouse is whether or not it actually worked at one time. Many of the lighthouses in the Garden State that are now tourist attractions really did once prevent ships from crashing into the coastline. That, however, is not the case for the one in Brigantine.

Nope. Believe it or not, the Brigantine Lighthouse's sole purpose of construction was to highlight the real estate Brigantine had to offer. It was constructed in 1926 in an effort draw people from Atlantic City. Atlantic City was once the "it" shore town. Being able to score a piece of real estate in close proximity to AC was a draw for many people.

While it was never an actual functioning lighthouse, it did serve as a police station in the 1930s. Now, though, it basically serves as just a pretty structure within the heart of the city.

To find out more about the history of the Brigantine Lighthouse, click HERE.

Source: ShoreHomes.com

Blast From The Past: Brigantine Castle And Pier Remember Brigantine Castle? It was legendary in its prime. Take a look at the old haunted attraction that used to call Brigantine home and the pier that used to be there, too!

For Less than $100 a Person, Stay in Brigantine AirBnb with Luxurious Indoor Pool Live like royalty on a budget - take a look at this unbelievable Brigantine AirBnb with an indoor pool!