This New Jersey pizzeria is known for one delicious thing

We have so much good food in New Jersey that I just can't stop writing about it. Seriously, every time I think about New Jersey, the number one thing that comes to my mind is our food. It's the best and I can't say there's a close second.

Growing up in South Jersey, there's so many places in my neck of the woods that I've shared and hope you guys try out for yourselves. But when I went to college, I took the trek up to North Jersey, so I have a little bit of food expertise up there as well.

Today we're taking you up to Caldwell, NJ, for a little pizzeria called Angeloni's Restaurant & Pizzeria, which is famous for their "thinny thin" pizza. They're located at 6 Brookside Ave. in Caldwell.

If you haven't figured it out yet (I would hope you have) the "thinny thin" pizza has some of the thinnest crust I've ever had. Coming from the Trenton area (I consider Trenton South Jersey, debate me later) I'm used to tomato pies and wanting my pizza with thin crust.

But Angeloni's takes this to an entirely new level. Their crust is so thin it flakes off in your mouth. The edges of the crust are so unique you seriously need to try it for yourself. It's thin and crispy, and the crispiness is what I find to be the key.

I mean take a look at that pizza. Can you even see the crust??? It looks so thin you can barely see it, but I'll be damned if it's not the perfect way to make it.

Their menu has a whole lot of other delicious things on it which you can check out here.

But if you do make the trip up to Caldwell to try them out (I HIGHLY suggest you do) you're making a mistake if the first thing you order isn't the "thinny thin" pizza.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

